BP Bolsters Clean Energy Push With U.S. Solar Acquisition

(Bloomberg) — BP Plc made a big stride in reaching its low-carbon generation target with a brace of solar power deals unveiled Monday.

The oil and gas giant agreed to buy 9 gigawatts of solar projects in the U.S. from 7X Energy, London-based BP said in a statement. It’s also entering the Greek market with a 640-megawatt solar development it won at auction in partnership with local company Kiefer TEK.

“When you consider the 20-gigawatt target we’ve laid out until 2025, it’s a significant move forward,” Dev Sanyal, BP’s head of gas and low-carbon energy, said in an interview.

BP’s solar expansion is part of a strategy to produce more power from the wind and sun and to extract fewer hydrocarbons as it seeks to slash its greenhouse-gas emissions by the middle of the century. It expects to have 20 gigawatts of low-carbon energy under final investment decision by 2025, reaching 50 gigawatts by the end of the decade.

BP will pay $220 million for the U.S. projects and 1 gigawatt of “safe harbor” equipment eligible for tax credits, with the deal expected to complete in 30 days. The assets, which are not currently generating solar power, boost BP’s total pipeline of renewables projects to 23 gigawatts.