Borse Stuttgart Digital Exchange launches crypto trading mobile app By Cointelegraph

Borse Stuttgart Digital Exchange launches crypto trading mobile app
Borse Stuttgart Digital Exchange, or BSDEX — which shares its operator with the major public stock exchange in Stuttgart — is rolling out a new mobile app for cryptocurrency traders.
As a digital assets trading venue that fulfills the regulatory requirements of the German Banking Act, the venue has been a pioneer in the mainstreaming of crypto in Germany. Previously, investors had access to an earlier crypto trading app called Bison, which was first launched back in 2019. Today’s announcement of a new app indicates that users will be able to trade (BTC), Ether (ETH), (LTC) and .
