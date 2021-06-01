BoE monitoring UK housing boom as it weighs inflation risk: Deputy Governor By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking, Dave Ramsden attends a Bank of England news conference, in the City of London, Britain November 1, 2018. Kirsty O’Connor/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
(Reuters) – The Bank of England is carefully monitoring Britain’s booming housing market as it weighs up the possibility that a rapid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to a sustained period of inflation, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said.
“There is a risk that demand gets ahead of supply and that will lead to a more generalised pick-up in inflationary pressure. That’s something we are absolutely going to guard against. We are looking carefully at the housing market and a raft of real-term indicators”, Ramsden said in an interview published on Tuesday in the Guardian newspaper https://
