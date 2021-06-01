BitMEX and the Human Rights Foundation to Award Bitcoin Developer $150K By CoinQuora



BitMEX announced the renewal of Calvin Kim’s developer grant.

According to BitMEX, it has renewed Calvin Kim’s developer grant until June 2022. Moreover, it is giving him a $100,000 one-year gift. Also, the Human Rights Foundation is granting Calvin a sum grant of US$50,000. This brings Calvin’s total funding for the year to US$150,000.

Following this, Alex Höptner, CEO of BitMEX, commented:

“we are delighted to extend our financial support for Calvin for another year. In particular, we are pleased to support a Korean developer such as Calvin, as ensuring the geographic diversity of Bitcoin development is an important factor to consider.”

Alex Höptner further explained that BitMEX is glad to collaborate with the Human Rights Foundation.“Working with an organisation such as the Human Rights Foundation is also something we are proud of and the enhanced diversity of funding for Calvin ensures he has more financial stability and can focus on software development. The extension of the grant reflects Bitmex’s long term commitment to open source bitcoin development.” He said.

On the other hand, Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer of the Human Rights Foundation, stated his beliefs. He said they are happy to support Calvin on his quest. He noted Calvin’s quest is to help make Bitcoin a more valuable and flexible tool of liberty for people worldwide.

Moreover, he added that as an organization that promotes human rights, they are excited to have to support Calvin’s efforts. Also, they hope that his work can inspire others to get involved with Bitcoin. In addition, the organization hopes that his mission will give open-source freedom money for the world.

In response to that, Calvin said last year, Utreexo Bitcoin full node, moved the project closer to reality. So, this year, with the financial support of BitMEX and the HRF, he intends to do what he was doing last year. Also, continue to move the Utreexo project to something a user can download and use.

