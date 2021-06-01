BitMEX and Human Rights Foundation provide $150K grant to Bitcoin scaling researcher By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Popular crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX has announced a $150,000 grant for Calvin Kim — a Korean-based scaling researcher.

The grant comprises the second instance in which BitMEX has backed Kim’s research, with the exchange donating $30,000 to Kim in August 2020.