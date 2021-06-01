Binance NFT Marketplace looks to capture market share via ‘100 Creators Campaign’ By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
In an increasingly crowded marketplace for marketplaces, Binance is going on the offensive with a business development push aimed at bringing “100 Creators” to their forthcoming nonfungible token (NFT) platform.

In a press release today, Binance announced an NFT drop from Misha Most, a noted street artist who currently holds the world record for the largest wall mural. Most will be making 10 NFTs in collaboration with other artists, and the pieces will be available for sale in the first week of launch of the marketplace, currently scheduled for June 24th.