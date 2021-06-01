Beijing Gas seeks interest for LNG supply for new terminal

Article content

SINGAPORE — Beijing Gas Singapore, the trading unit of Beijing Gas Group, has invited expressions of interest seeking supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2023 to 2032, according to a notice posted on the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange.

Potential suppliers are required to submit their interest by July 21, according to the notice.

The supply is for the new 5 million tonnes per annum LNG receiving terminal that Beijing Gas Group is building in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, an industry source said, declining to be named as the source was not authorized to speak with media.

Beijing Gas confirmed that they issued the expression of interest.

The LNG terminal was given the green light early last year and comprises eight LNG storage tanks of 220,000 cubic meters each and two LNG storage tanks of 200,000 cubic meters each, according to the company website.

It will also have a total gas storage capacity of up to 1 billion cubic meters and is expected to be completed and put into operation by end of 2022, according to the website.