Avoid These 3 Stocks By StockNews

© Reuters. Avoid These 3 Stocks
The stock market’s attempt to make new highs was rejected this morning. Sometimes, this can lead to additional selling pressure. Certain stocks are more vulnerable in this environment. Find out why Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:), Vislink Technologies (VISL) and Verb Technology Company (NASDAQ:) should be avoided.
The stock market’s attempt to make new highs was rejected this morning. Failed breakouts can often lead to more selling with vulnerable stocks seeing even bigger breakdowns.
The POWR Ratings can help you identify stocks that are showing signs of technical and fundamental weakness. These characteristics make them more vulnerable during market selloffs.
Here is a quick look at three stocks recently downgraded to Strong Sells in the POWR Ratings: Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO), Vislink Technologies (VISL), and Verb Technology Company (VERB).
Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.