Avoid These 3 Cloud Stocks in June By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. Avoid These 3 Cloud Stocks in June

While companies that offer cloud-based services are facing some challenges currently, such as a general tech sell-off and frequent cyber-attacks, the industry is expected to perform well in the long run due to the increasing prevalence of remote working structures. However, not all stocks are expected to benefit from the industry tailwinds. As such, we think it is wise to avoid Lightspeed (LSPD), Anaplan (NYSE:), and Appian (NASDAQ:) due to their weak financials. Read on to learn why.Companies that provide cloud-based services grew exponentially last year as COVID-19-pandemic-led restrictions compelled most businesses to operate remotely. With continuing innovation in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), among others, the cloud industry is expected to gain in the long-term also. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global cloud computing market is expected to grow at a 17.9% CAGR between 2021- 2028.

Nevertheless, investors are rotating away from expensive tech stocks into cyclical stocks amid the economic recovery and this is driving cloud stocks to weak performances as well. This is evident in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s (SKYY) 1.9% loss over the past three months versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF’s (SPY) 10.4% gains. Also, companies that offer cloud-based services face privacy and security concerns regarding data losses, data breaches, application vulnerabilities and online cyber-attacks.

With increasing competition in the cloud space, not all stocks are great buys. So, we think fundamentally weak cloud stocks Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD), Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN), and Appian Corporation (APPN) are best avoided now.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR