Australia’s Nine signs Facebook, Google deals under new licensing regime

Article content

SYDNEY — Australian broadcaster and publisher Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd said it signed multi-year content-supply deals with Google and Facebook Inc, harnessing tough new licensing laws to bolster profit.

The step means that all of Australia’s three largest media firms now have deals with U.S. tech giants that had until this year fiercely opposed laws making them negotiate over the fees they pay for the links driving clicks to their platforms.

The owner of the Australian Financial Review and Sydney Morning Herald newspapers and the Nine free-to-air channel said it would provide articles and clips for Google’s News Showcase platform for five years, and to a similar Facebook product for three.

“These deals will contribute to supporting the world-class journalism on which our business thrives,” Nine Chief Executive Mike Sneesby told staff in an email, reviewed by Reuters, adding they would also help the firm pursue growth to underpin its strength in the long term.

A Google spokesman declined to comment, while Facebook was not immediately available for comment.

Rivals Seven West Media Ltd and Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, which dominate Australia’s traditional media market, along with Nine, have signed similar deals in recent months.