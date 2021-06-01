Australia’s c.bank holds rate at near zero as economy bolts ahead

Article content

SYDNEY — Australia’s central bank left its cash rate at record lows for its sixth straight meeting on Tuesday even as data showed the country’s economic output was likely back to its pre-pandemic level while house prices were shooting through the roof.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its policy settings at 0.1% as it awaits inflation and wage pressures. The outcome was expected unanimously by economists polled by Reuters.

The local dollar eased to $0.7740 from a one-week high of $0.7769 reached earlier in the day as the RBA wrongfooted some who were betting on a hawkish tilt in the statement.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) last week hinted at the end to a pandemic-era, ultra-loose monetary policy, leading some to believe RBA would venture on that path too.

Governor Philip Lowe instead justified the need for near-zero rates despite a strong economic recovery by saying “inflation and wage pressures are subdued.”

“An important ongoing source of uncertainty is the possibility of significant outbreaks of the virus,” Lowe added.

Australia’s second-most populous state of Victoria plunged into a lockdown last week after the state reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus cases in nearly three months.