Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.27% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.27%.

The best performers of the session on the were Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.71% or 0.090 points to trade at 1.665 at the close. Meanwhile, Reece Ltd (ASX:) added 3.22% or 0.66 points to end at 21.14 and Megaport Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.07% or 0.46 points to 15.45 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Blackmores Ltd (ASX:), which fell 4.99% or 3.54 points to trade at 67.37 at the close. Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.89% or 0.270 points to end at 5.250 and Polynovo Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.43% or 0.120 points to 2.590.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 786 to 575 and 386 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 1.04% to 12.674.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.54% or 10.20 to $1915.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 2.52% or 1.67 to hit $67.99 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 1.80% or 1.25 to trade at $70.57 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.40% to 0.7765, while AUD/JPY rose 0.36% to 85.03.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.28% at 89.743.