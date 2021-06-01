Australia c.bank holds rates as economy bolts ahead, A$ slips

Article content

SYDNEY — Australia’s central bank left its cash rate at record lows on Tuesday and reiterated its lower-for-longer policy stance even as data showed the country’s economic output was above its pre-pandemic level and house prices were shooting through the roof.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its policy settings at 0.1% for a sixth straight meeting, awaiting inflation and wage pressures, in a decision that was widely expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

The local dollar stumbled to $0.7740 from a one-week high of $0.7769 reached earlier in the day as the RBA wrongfooted some market participants who were expecting a hawkish tilt in the central bank’s statement, in line with its New Zealand counterpart.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) last week hinted at the end to a pandemic-era, ultra-loose monetary policy, leading some to believe the RBA would venture on that path too.

Governor Philip Lowe instead justified the need for near-zero rates despite a strong economic recovery by saying “inflation and wage pressures are subdued” and a pick-up in prices is expected to be only “gradual and modest.”

“An important ongoing source of uncertainty is the possibility of significant outbreaks of the virus,” Lowe added.