AT&T-Discovery media company to be called Warner Bros. Discovery By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: AT&T logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed Discovery and Warner Media logos in this illustration taken May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
By Helen Coster
(Reuters) – AT&T (NYSE:) and Discovery (NASDAQ:) Inc said on Tuesday that their recently announced standalone global entertainment and media business would be named Warner Bros. Discovery.
The companies said in May that they would combine content from WarnerMedia – including the Harry Potter and Batman franchises, news network CNN and sports programming – and Discovery’s unscripted home, cooking and nature and science shows from lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC.
