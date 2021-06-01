Ariana Grande’s Tattoos Are Going Missing

I have a feeling they’ll be coming back.
More specifically, where exactly have a lot of her tattoos gone??
And maybe she just didn’t want her Eevee the Pokémon tat to take away from the elegant simplicity of her dress.
While many fans attributed Ariana’s disappearing tattoos on her wedding day to some really excellent concealer, her recent appearance on the iHeartRadio Music Awards left fans with more questions.
Like why were her tattoos STILL missing??
No Pokémon or butterfly arm tattoos in sight.
Did she permanently remove the collection of tattoos??
The last time Ariana shared a glimpse of her arm tats was three weeks ago in a series of Instagram stories:
And while Ariana could have started the process to remove her tattoos since then, it definitely takes a lot longer than three weeks for them to completely vanish.
So in my super professional journalistic opinion, Ariana didn’t remove her tattoos…and just maybe the cover up she used on her wedding day was a lot more waterproof than she thought!
Case closed…at least until Ariana says something about this all.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!