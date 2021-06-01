Anna Faris Shares Marriage Advice For Her Son Jack

And she admits it’s a little “grumpy.”
While Jack may only be eight right now, Anna already has some relationship advice that she wants to share with him one day.
“I don’t know if it’s too grumpy and cruel to say in a sense but if I could tell my eight-year-old son one thing that maybe he would stick to, I would really encourage him to not get married in his 20s,” Anna said on her Unqualified podcast.
Anna later married Jack’s father Chris Pratt and the duo were together for almost a decade before splitting.
In the wake of both of her divorces, Anna says she was surprised by the unwavering support of her family.
Anna is now engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, who she says she connected with because of their children.
“We had an immediate kind of intimacy. We’re both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I’ve really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It’s been really rewarding,” Anna told People.
Anna and Michael haven’t yet walked down the aisle, but when they do, I’m sure she’ll have plenty more advice for Jack!
