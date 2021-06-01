Anna Faris Shares Marriage Advice For Her Son Jack

And she admits it’s a little “grumpy.”

Anna Faris doesn’t want her son Jack to follow in her footsteps.

While Jack may only be eight right now, Anna already has some relationship advice that she wants to share with him one day.

“I don’t know if it’s too grumpy and cruel to say in a sense but if I could tell my eight-year-old son one thing that maybe he would stick to, I would really encourage him to not get married in his 20s,” Anna said on her Unqualified podcast.


Victor Chavez / Getty Images

Anna, herself, was married in her 20s, when she tied the knot with actor Ben Indra in 2007.


Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic

Anna later married Jack’s father Chris Pratt and the duo were together for almost a decade before splitting.

In the wake of both of her divorces, Anna says she was surprised by the unwavering support of her family.


Vp / FilmMagic

“People around me were so, unfailingly supportive, kind and I imagine that if I was feeling that way with already having a supportive family in place, I can’t imagine the pressure that we put on ourselves to please everybody around us. It’s almost like, how do we begin to think about what we want? How do we remove the context of everybody else?” Anna shared.

Anna is now engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, who she says she connected with because of their children.

“We had an immediate kind of intimacy. We’re both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I’ve really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It’s been really rewarding,” Anna told People.


David Livingston / Getty Images

Anna and Michael haven’t yet walked down the aisle, but when they do, I’m sure she’ll have plenty more advice for Jack!

