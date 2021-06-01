Amid pullback, Argentine Bitcoin miners thriving By Cointelegraph

Report: Amid pullback, Argentine Bitcoin miners thriving
While the broader crypto market suffers through a painful slump, a new report on Monday indicates that (BTC) miners in Argentina are thriving as they take advantage of convoluted energy policies.
A report from Bloomberg that was republished in the Buenos Aires Times says that residential mining is picking up due to a mix of factors, including currency controls, energy subsidies and rampant inflation.
