Amid pullback, Argentine Bitcoin miners thriving By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Report: Amid pullback, Argentine Bitcoin miners thriving

While the broader crypto market suffers through a painful slump, a new report on Monday indicates that (BTC) miners in Argentina are thriving as they take advantage of convoluted energy policies.

A report from Bloomberg that was republished in the Buenos Aires Times says that residential mining is picking up due to a mix of factors, including currency controls, energy subsidies and rampant inflation.