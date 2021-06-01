Abbott Slumps As Falling Covid Cases Reduce Demand For Tests By Investing.com

Investing – Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:) fell more than 8% Tuesday as a falling number of Covid-19 cases has reduced demand for its testing-related business, forcing it to lower its full-year guidance.

Abbott President and Chief Executive Officer Robert B. Ford said there has been a rapid decline in demand for its testing services, and since they anticipate the trend to continue, they are now revising their guidance.

Full-year diluted earnings per share under GAAP are now seen at $2.75 to $2.95. These were expected to be $3.74 at least as per Abbott’s April 20 forecast.

The company follows a calendar year.

“This (latest forecast) has been driven by several factors, including significant reductions in cases in the U.S. and other major developed countries, accelerated rollout of COVID-19 vaccines globally and, most recently, U.S. health authority guidance on testing for fully vaccinated individuals,” Abbott said in a note.

Global Covid-19 testing brought the company $2.2 billion in sales in the first quarter, about one-fifth of its total sales of $10.45 billion and more than half the $4.01 billion in revenue from diagnostics.

