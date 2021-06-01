A Dao-Driven Decentralized NFT Platform By CoinQuora



Marsis: A Dao-Driven Decentralized NFT Platform



Marsis is a decentralized DAO-driven NFT platform that is pioneering NFT evaluation.

Its $SIS token is now listed on PancakeSwap.

Recently, it raised a $1 million seed funding via token offering led by Sapling Insight.

With all the recent developments taking place, it feels like the word ‘decentralized’ has taken the world by storm in the 2020s. With the advent and mainstream popularization of technologies like blockchain, DeFi, and NFTs, it seems there is no slowing down to this upward trajectory. As with any new tech, its aim is to replace more outdated concepts and build on them. Keeping that in mind, NFTs, a replacement for conventional art markets, and DeFi, an advanced-tech substitute for traditional finance practices, have really revolutionized both collectibles and payments for users.

NFTs are the new art, and digital marketplaces are the new art auctioneers. Ever since the arrival of the non-fungible token, many many creatively inclined individuals have made a mark on the digital sphere by offering one-of-a-kind items, mostly existing in the virtual space, up for purchases that collectors have gobbled up at first allowance. By 2020 end, market capitalization of transactions globally involving an NFT stood at over $338 million.

DeFi or decentralized finance is by far the innovation of the century, enabling peer-to-peer payments and limitless access to financial services with very low costs. DeFi also presents unique investment opportunities as part of it being the preferred payment infrastructure for blockchain systems.

Bringing both of these spaces together, is Marsis, a decentralized, DAO-driven, NFT platform that is pioneering NFT evaluations

The project not only evaluates NFTs but also supports an NFT marketplace and NFT fragmentation. Notably, the recent NFT craze caused the average price for non-fungible tokens (NFT) to surge beyond the reach of most enthusiasts. However, fragmentation lowers the entry barriers to owning these unique tokens.

With that said, the Marsis protocol allows for users to vote on NFTs on the platform to determine their market value. In turn, voted NFT can participate in DeFi, with the more votes an NFT receives the stronger its mining capabilities. As such, Marsis integrates NFTs, decentralized finance (DeFi), and DAO.

While Marsis thrives on the ethos that anything can be turned into an NFT. The platform takes it a step further by granting creators the right to trade and vote on the platform. Also, Marsis adds the most voted NFTs to a trending collection that gives the NFTs and creators greater exposure. Increased exposure allows creators the chance to earn more yield farming returns for their rated NFTs.

In addition, Marsis on May 25, 2021, announced that its $SIS token is now listed on PancakeSwap. PancakeSwap is a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The DEX is arguably the biggest Automated Market Market on BSC. Of note, BSC offers faster and cheaper transactions than most other Layer 1 platforms, like . As such, Marsis will be able to benefit from the network’s efficiencies.

Also, with a PancakeSwap initial dex offering (IDO), Marsis stands to gain added exposure to the crypto community. This is because the DEX is a good launchpad for new crypto projects thanks to its affordable listing and trading fees.

Marsis Updates and Its Features

Recently, they raised a $1 million seed funding via token offering led by Sapling Insight. Other investors that contributed to the funding round were Chain Capital, Redline Capital, Jove Capital, R8 Capital, Kryptos, 7 O’clock Capital, Legendland Capital, SVC, and Chronos Capital.

According to Marsis, the funding will be used to explore its technology and enable Marsis to further capitalize on its position as a pioneering role in NFT evaluation platforms.

Meanwhile, Marsis shall continue to perfect its platform’s features. As of now, there are six distinct features that make Marsis stand out from the market.

DAO-driven: Self-govern, self-driven, transparent, and secured. Valid SIS token holders govern the platform via a decentralized organization. They are entitled to voting rights on crucial decisions of the Marsis ecosystem.

All-rounded NFT Marketplace: Whether you are a nonfungible token enthusiast or a passer-by, Marsis is the right place to find the most extensive trading information and diversified collections with the best interactive experience.

NFT Fragmentation: The fractional character helps to lower the entrance threshold, making NFTs highly accessible and rewarding to the public. With that said, it lets the investment become a lot easier.

Voting Protocol: Votes are featured in rating and evaluating. It enables consensual decisions to be made. NFT creators, asset holders, and voters are all welcome to participate in the asset-defining process. In light of the logistic equation, Marsis’ unit conversion formula is meant to help everyone.

Triple Pools: While stakeholders benefit in another way across platform activities, the triple pools are the reward generators. Marsis have finalized the two NFT consensus pools, the Dividend pool, and the DEX pool. More so, the SIS token serves as a gateway to access platform-related activities and accrue incentives and rewards.

Synthetic Asset: The synthetic asset feature enables cross-border transactions and minimizes cross-border barriers. By clearing regulatory and territorial hurdles, an abundant asset class is open to all crypto enthusiasts.

What Does Marsis Do

On Marsis, users can participate in various activities using SIS tickets and votes, which are the two most common circulating factors. Users can also choose who they want to be. Whether they wish to be a spacewalker, resident, or guest, they will enjoy on the platform.

Aside from these, there is another feature, the Dual-role. It is a novel feature that shines on the planet. So, by auto-engaging relevant investing-affiliated campaigns, participators are rewarded with tokens.

Here is what the two different roles can do, achieve and earn on Marsis.

SPACEWALKER: Users can choose to be spacewalkers. With this choice, they get to move freely on the Marsis NFT planet. They can view as much as they can and vote for the NFT that catches their eyes.

RESIDENT OR GUEST: Whether users are independent or amateur creators, they are welcome on the Marsis platform. Marsis includes all talented creators on board. So, if you have any specialty or talent, including fine art, digital art, music, etc., Marsis is the place you are looking for.

On Marsis, users don’t have to worry about being famous or not. Marsis allows users to let their creations speak for the true essence and let the collective voices help to shape the value. Users can choose to be residents and start their own collection and probably promote in the Marsis clan. Alternatively, users can choose to be as simple as guests. This enables them to drop their arts on the Marsis marketplace and wait until it’s voted.

What is more, users don’t have to trade to earn tokens! On Marsis, we host and display anything that can be thought of, hold value, and be stored digitally. Also, we believe that collective voice speaks for the great. Creators deserve rewards for fantastic success. In other words, users earn with the voted NFT asset.

Ways to Participate in Marsis Staking

Marsis platform has developed triple pool features offering diverse rewarding systems to all stakeholders. Moreover, they are created to offer yields and values to token holders. From these, the dual pool such as Consensus and DEX pool, both offer a pleasing staking experience to all.

Marsis has ensured that the process of staking is as straightforward as many liquidity platforms. However, the Liquidity Providers (LP) are only needed to stake supported liquidity tokens into the pool on the platform. More so, an SIS-BNB pair token is required.

When liquidity providers deposit liquidity (SIS/BNB) into a DEX pool, special tokens known as liquidity tokens are minted to the provider’s address. Users can stake SIS-BNB pair tokens to Pancakeswap and obtain LP tokens. Then, they can stake the LP token to Marsis DEX pool for getting SIS rewards. Whenever a trade occurs, a 5% commission is distributed pro-rata to all LPs in the pool at the moment of the trade.

In addition to earning fees, Marsis also allows liquidity providers to choose to sell, transfer, or otherwise use their liquidity tokens in any way they need. Therefore, using this technology, liquidity providers can actually stake the tokens and earn SIS token rewards for doing so. In addition, stake token pairs on PancakeSwap and get LP to farm in Marsis DEX Pool to earn rewards in its native SIS token.

In the self-generated pool, spacewalkers vote to stake. By giving votes to the ideal NFT pieces, spacewalkers stake and lock the votes. In return, voted NFT pieces are powered by the mining characters, auto-enter the mining activities, and generate rewards.

Moreover, the tokens issuance model proceeds with the fixed block generation rate with a given decaying periodic cycle. However, the aggregated rewards account for 28% of the total token supply, making a 28 million SIS as mining supply. Drawing upon one decay cycle lasting for 7 days, the overall reward will be issued in 20 decay cycles with a decaying rate of 8% per period.

The pool consists of a built-in circuit breaker/trading curb, which is estimated in a selected APY rate. The first period is estimated at an APY of 800%, and the subsequent periods multiply by a coefficient of 0.8. The issuance of rewards is released in light of the percentage of NFT consensus votes.

What The Future Looks Like For Marsis

Marsis challenges itself continuously, operating in a dynamic and rapidly growing industry. What it aims to achieve will bring different facets of the blockchain ecosystem and put them at parallels. By creating and evolving a marketplace dedicated to the nurture and growth of NFTs and DeFi, Marsis will soon become the eBay (NASDAQ:) or the Amazon (NASDAQ:) of the criss-crossing world of DeFi, DAO, and NFTs. The power of its offering resides in the accessibility users will gain when working with the platform, to not just digital assets and finance, but further features such as lending, fragmentation, and increased NFT possibilities.

A consumer economy tends to teeter back and forth from all-in-one to custom-built solutions for their needs. Marsis in itself will present the unprecedented possibility of a platform that incorporates both, a one-stop platform providing endless unique options.

To End With…

Imagine a marketplace where you pass by thousands of unique, specially-built collector’s items that you can own exclusively. These items can be bought instantly, without the need for a 3rd party platform to validate your transactions or charge you extra for the matter. Imagine that you could vote for your most preferred item to be made available for purchase, and for the marketplace to take your vote and act on it. That is what Marsis is building for you.

Its DAO-driven, decentralized platform for the evaluation, growth, and trade of NFTs is uniquely bringing the world of NFTs closer to each user, enabling them to make the most of the century’s greatest inventions.

