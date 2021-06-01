18 Celebrities Who Are Related To Royalty

For most of us, movies like The Princess Diaries and What a Girl Wants are basically fairy tales, but a lot of people — celebs included — can actually trace their family trees back to royalty.

Here are 18 celebrities who are related to royalty:

1.

Thandiwe Newton is the daughter of a Zimbabwean princess.


Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP via Getty Images

Their royal Shona heritage passes through generations, meaning her daughters are considered princesses as well. 

2.

Hilary Duff has been called “America’s most royal celebrity” because she’s more closely related to Queen Elizabeth II than any other American in Hollywood is.


James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

They’re 18th cousins through Alexander Spotswood, the 10th great-grandson of King Edward III.

3.

Beyoncé is Queen Elizabeth II’s 25th cousin once removed.


Larry Busacca / Getty Images

The two queens are related through Henry II

4.

Dakota and Elle Fanning are the 22nd great-granddaughters of King Edward III.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

5.

Ralph Fiennes is Prince Charles’ eighth cousin.


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

He can trace his family line directly back to James II of Scotland.

6.

Paris Hilton found out she was Queen Elizabeth II’s 20th cousin after taking a DNA test.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images for American Heart Association

The Hiltons are descended from Henry II

7.

Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne is related to Nicholas II, the last czar of Russia.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

8.

Brooke Shields is Queen Elizabeth II’s 18th cousin once removed.


Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

She’s related to the British royal family through Henry II of France, but her family tree also includes William the Conqueror, Charlemagne, and Catherine de Medici.

9.

Akosua Busia is a Ghanaian princess.


Jim Steinfeldt / Getty Images

Not only is she part of the royal house of Wenchi, but she’s also the daughter of a former prime minister.

10.

Tilda Swinton is a direct descendant of the Scottish king Robert the Bruce.


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

11.

Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal are Queen Elizabeth II’s 19th cousins.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

12.

Madonna is the ninth cousin of Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

13.

Yaphet Kotto was the great-great-grandson of Cameroon’s King Alexander Bell.


Bobby Bank / WireImage

The king ruled the Douala region during the late 1800s. 

14.

Guy Ritchie is the sixth cousin of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.


Vera Anderson / WireImage / Getty Images

He was invited to Kate and Prince William’s royal wedding.

15.

Rose Leslie’s father is a chieftain of the Aberdeernshire clan.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

16.

Bill Hader is the 40th great-great-grandson of Charlemagne.


Emma Mcintyre / FilmMagic / Getty Images

17.

Catherine Oxenberg was born to Prince Paul and Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

The actor also played royalty, taking on the role of Princess Diana twice.

18.

And finally, Benedict Cumberbatch played his ancestor Richard III in The Hollow Crown.


Christopher Polk / Getty Images

He also read a poem at the king’s reburial ceremony.

