15 Celebs Getting Starstruck By Other Celebs



Olivia Rodrigo/ @alltheendings/ Twitter / Via instagram.com Twitter: @alltheendings



I’m sure by now everyone knows that Olivia Rodrigo is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, Taylor Swift fan out there! She always speaks about how she’s “really, really lucky to have her as a mentor.” The two have had several interactions over the internet since Olivia dropped her No. 1 song, “Driver’s License,” but they had yet to meet in person until the BRIT Awards earlier this month. Olivia hasn’t spoken about her experience meeting Taylor just yet, but by the looks of it, it was an out-of-this-world experience!