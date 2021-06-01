15 Celebs Getting Starstruck By Other Celebs

Everybody has a little bit of fangirl in them!
1.
Olivia Rodrigo finally meeting her idol, Taylor Swift, gives so much hope to all the fangirls out there.
You can see the moment here:
3.
Billie Eilish fangirled so hard when meeting Justin Bieber at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
4.
Chance the Rapper had the absolute funniest and most relatable reaction when seeing Beyoncé at the 2016 VMAs.
6.
Sam Smith is officially the number one Harmonizer and had the cutest reaction when they met Fifth Harmony back in 2017 during Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.
You can see the moment here:
8.
Keke Palmer had a totally relatable reaction when being surprised by Michael Ealy on her talk show, Just Keke.
9.
Mark Ruffalo had an insanely relatable reaction when he saw Paul Rudd giving an interview at Comic-Con.
13.
Jennifer Lawrence embodied a true fangirl when meeting Jack Nicholson during an interview at the 2013 Oscars.
