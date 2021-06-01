0x launches DEX liquidity API on Polygon By Cointelegraph

0x has released a Polygon version API for its decentralized exchange (DEX) liquidity aggregator, opening up the 0x API tool to the expanding Polygon market.

The DEX liquidity bridge service announced the move via a release issued on Monday, marking another milestone for the burgeoning decentralized finance (DeFi) scene on Polygon.