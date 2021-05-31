XRP Jumps 21% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



XRP Jumps 21% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.09285 by 20:38 (00:38 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 20.61% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $49.55343B, or 2.96% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.03981 to $1.09298 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 4.61%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.40683B or 5.36% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.7948 to $1.0930 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 66.78% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $37,720.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.60% on the day.

was trading at $2,720.88 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 14.03%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $705.52696B or 42.18% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $316.06757B or 18.90% of the total cryptocurrency market value.