XRP Climbs 12% In a Green Day By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 12% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $0.99418 by 13:54 (17:54 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 11.64% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $45.84712B, or 2.84% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.88318 to $1.02682 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 13.95%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.14371B or 5.34% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.7948 to $1.0664 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 69.78% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $36,869.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.95% on the day.

was trading at $2,603.52 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 8.24%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $689.54232B or 42.73% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $302.23522B or 18.73% of the total cryptocurrency market value.