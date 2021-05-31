Will Again Buy Bitcoin (BTC) When it Hits $27K By CoinQuora



Robert Kiyosaki: Will Again Buy Bitcoin (BTC) When it Hits $27K



Robert Kiyosaki says that crashing is great news.

He will buy BTC again when it hits $27,000.

Bitcoin has strong support at $23.3k.

Rich Dad, Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki made a recent tweet that Bitcoin crashing is great news. In addition, he mentioned that he will buy BTC again when it hits $27,000.

Kiyosaki adds,

When price hits $27,000 I may start buying again. Lot will depend upon global-macro environment. Remember the problem is not gold, silver, or Bitcoin. Problem are the incompetents in government, Fed & Wall Street. Remember gold was $300 in 2000.

Kiyosaki is an outspoken problem of the Fed, the Treasury Department and the Biden administration, calling them losers and socialists, and evaluating the demise of the dollar.

Crypto prices seesawed moderately over the Memorial Day weekend, avoiding the worst fears of few investors who predicted a bloody weekend of bearishness. According to CoinGecko, the BTC price is trading at $36,990.93 with a 24-hour trading volume of $34,687,656,626, at the time of writing.

Price Chart (Source: TradingView)

As per the chart above, BTC has strong support at $23.3k. This indicates that there is a possibility of Bitcoin hitting $27k soon. But bitcoin is down more than 37% so far in May, the cryptocurrency’s worst monthly performance since September 2011.

Bitcoin prices later bottomed out nearly $2 in October 2011. Since its mid-April peak near $65,000. Moreover, bitcoin has tumbled about 45%. Despite a rough couple of months, bitcoin is still up 24% year to date, and up about 270% over the past year.

