Visco says ECB will counter any unjustified interest rate rises

ROME — Economic recovery prospects in the euro zone remain uncertain and the European Central Bank will counter any strong rises in interest rates that are not justified by economic conditions, governing council member Ignazio Visco said on Monday.

Visco, the governor of the Bank of Italy, said in a speech in Rome that the 2008-2009 financial crisis had shown the risks of premature withdrawal of monetary stimulus.

In the current situation “uncertainty over the timing and the strength of the recovery require that financial conditions remain supportive for a long time,” he said in his annual keynote speech.

“Large and persistent rises in interest rates are not justified by the current economic prospects and will be countered,” Visco said, adding that the ECB was ready to make “full use of its already defined bond-buying program.”

Euro zone bond yields rose sharply earlier this month, driven by a brighter economic outlook, but have come off highs following comments by ECB policymakers, including President Christine Lagarde, that it is too soon to remove central bank support.

Visco urged the ECB to adopt a symmetrical inflation target of 2%, saying this would be “clearer” than the current goal of inflation close to but below 2%, and would “reinforce the anchoring of medium and long-term inflation expectations.”