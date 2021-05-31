US regulators must collaborate on ‘regulatory perimeter’ for crypto: OCC head By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

US regulators must collaborate on ‘regulatory perimeter’ for crypto: OCC head

The Acting Comptroller of the Currency, Michael Hsu, has expressed that regulatory agencies in the United States should establish a “regulatory perimeter” for digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

In an interview with Financial Times, Hsu indicated U.S. regulators will look to take a more active role in policing the crypto asset sector with an emphasis on minimizing the associated risks faced by investors and consumers.