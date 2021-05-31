UK Police Raid Cannabis Farm, Find Illicit Bitcoin Miners By CoinQuora



UK Police Raid Cannabis Farm, Find Illicit Bitcoin Miners



UK Police raided an alleged cannabis farm to find an illegal mining facility.

The unit was stealing power from the local utility to run its machines.

Police have seized all the equipment and will be taking criminal action against owners.

UK Police raided an alleged cannabis farm in the West Midlands recently, expecting to find drug dealers and heavy stoners. Instead, they stumbled upon computer geniuses secretly mining Bitcoin.

The officials mentioned that the facility had all “all classic cannabis factory signs”. They had heard of lots of people visiting the unit at different times of the day. There were a lot of visible wiring and ventilation ducts as well. Also, a police drone picked up a considerable heat source from above.

However, when the officers forced entry they came across a sight they did not expect. In front of them was a bank of around 100 computer units which were all part of a Bitcoin mining “operation”.

