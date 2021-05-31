The North West Company Statement on the Discovery of the Remains of 215 Indigenous Children at Kamloops Residential School

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The North West Company (“North West”) today issued this statement from Edward Kennedy, President & CEO, on the discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School:

“North West stands with Indigenous Peoples in Canada who lost their loved ones within the Residential School system and we extend our caring thoughts to those directly impacted by the Kamloops discovery. This discovery is jarring and traumatic for Indigenous Peoples, and for all Canadians it starkly speaks to the physical conditions and racism that were forcibly endured under the Residential School system and the continuing pain created by it.

As a community partner to over 175,000 northern Indigenous Peoples in Canada, North West commits to advocating for truth and understanding about our collective past. We support First Nations calling for a forensic investigation of former Residential School sites and we encourage Canadians to learn about the tragedies of the Residential School system and the history of Indigenous relations in Canada up to and including the present day.”

