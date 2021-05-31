The Largest Crypto Exchanges Invest in India Despite Policy Uncertainty By CoinQuora

The Largest Crypto Exchanges Invest in India Despite Policy Uncertainty
- The largest crypto exchanges are investing in India despite regulatory uncertainty.
- Experts said that millions of Indians continue to bet on cryptocurrencies.
Despite rumors about India banning crypto, the largest crypto exchanges are investing in India.
In 2018, India’s crypto exchange, CoinDCX, secured funding from crypto exchange platforms BitMEX and Coinbase. In 2019, the largest crypto exchange Binance acquired the Indian crypto trading platform WazirX.
Even with unfriendly policies with the crypto space in India, some experts think such investments are likely to continue coming to India.
One of the experts, Harish BV, the co-founder of Indian processor Unocoin, said,
“There is an increasing trend of foreign cryptocurrency exch…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
