The Largest Crypto Exchanges Invest in India Despite Policy Uncertainty By CoinQuora



The Largest Crypto Exchanges Invest in India Despite Policy Uncertainty



The largest crypto exchanges are investing in India despite regulatory uncertainty.

Experts said that millions of Indians continue to bet on cryptocurrencies.

Despite rumors about India banning crypto, the largest crypto exchanges are investing in India.

In 2018, India’s crypto exchange, CoinDCX, secured funding from crypto exchange platforms BitMEX and Coinbase. In 2019, the largest crypto exchange Binance acquired the Indian crypto trading platform WazirX.

Even with unfriendly policies with the crypto space in India, some experts think such investments are likely to continue coming to India.

One of the experts, Harish BV, the co-founder of Indian processor Unocoin, said,