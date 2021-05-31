Tesla Taxi Aschaffenburg Now Accepts Dogecoin Payments By CoinQuora



Tesla Taxi Aschaffenburg Now Accepts Dogecoin Payments



A German taxi company now accepts Dogecoin payments.

The company Tesla (NASDAQ:) Taxi Aschaffenburg made the announcement on Reddit.

Also, the company owns a fleet of Tesla taxis.

A German taxi corporation, Tesla Taxi Aschaffenburg, announced that they now accept Dogecoin payments. The company is the first taxi corporation to accept DOGE in Germany.

Tesla Taxi Aschaffenburg made the announcement on Reddit via a post on Dogecoin’s subreddit. At the time of writing, the post had received 85% upvotes and over 400 comments.

The DOGE community is one of the most active crypto community. In fact, eToro CEO, Yoni Assia even called it “one of the largest, loudest and funniest communities in the cryptocurrency industry.” As such, the strong positive response is not surprising.

In addition, staunch Dogecoin supporter and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has also expressed a desire to see more DOGE adoption. To make this …

