Terranueva Grants Options | Financial Post

L’ASSOMPTION, Québec, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of Terranueva Corporation (CSE: TEQ) (“Terranueva” or the “Company”) announces the grant to its directors and officers of an aggregate of a total of 750,000 stock options to acquire the same number of common shares of the capital stock of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.15 per share for a 5-year period.

À PROPOS DE TERRANUEVA

Terranueva relies on research and development, innovation and operational efficiency to become a major player in the emerging cannabis industry. Their goal is to provide the Canadian and international markets with premium quality medicinal and recreational cannabis. To achieve this goal, Terranueva is implementing a modular production approach that incorporates the latest advances and innovations in process automation. Terranueva Pharma Corporation, its wholly owned subsidiary, holds the necessary licenses from Health Canada to execute its mission.

For more on Terranueva, visit www.terranueva.ca.

The CSE and its regulatory service providers (as this term is attributed in its policies) assume no responsibility for the relevance or accuracy of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Jean-Luc Landry, Executive Chairman of the Board, Telephone : (450) 591-1011