Taiwan dollar, South Korean won lead Asian currencies higher

The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 109.370 109.54 +0.16
Sing dlr 1.319 1.3212 +0.18
Taiwan dlr 27.513 27.657 +0.52
Korean won 1106.400 1110.9 +0.41
Baht 31.160 31.23 +0.22
Peso 47.620 47.637 +0.04
Rupee 72.610 72.61 0.00
Ringgit 4.118 4.122 +0.10
Yuan 6.366 6.371 +0.08
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move
Japan yen 109.370 103.24 -5.60
Sing dlr 1.319 1.3209 +0.16
Taiwan dlr 27.513 28.483 +3.53
Korean won 1106.400 1086.20 -1.83
Baht 31.160 29.96 -3.85
Peso 47.620 48.01 +0.82
Rupiah 14275.000 14040 -1.65
Rupee 72.610 73.07 +0.63
Ringgit 4.118 4.0400 -1.89
Yuan 6.366 6.5283 +2.55
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)