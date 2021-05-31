Taiwan approves $15.2 billion in new spending to deal with COVID-19 impact By Reuters

Matilda Colman
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s parliament approved on Monday an extra T$420 billion ($15.20 billion) in stimulus spending to help the economy deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, as the island faces a spike in domestic infections and curbs business operations.

Early and effective prevention steps, including largely closing its borders, had succeeded in shielding Taiwan from the worst of the pandemic, but cases have surged in recent weeks causing the government to limit personal gatherings and shut entertainment venues.

The new money is in addition to previously announced stimulus spending worth T$420 billion.

The central bank is also running a separate T$400 billion scheme to provide preferential loans to small and medium-sized business.

($1 = 27.6240 Taiwan dollars)

