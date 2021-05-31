Spain’s telcos freed from network access obligation

Article content

MADRID — Telecom companies leasing radio frequencies crucial to deploying 5G mobile data services will no longer be required to grant rivals access to their networks, Spain’s government said on Monday in newly-released terms for an upcoming spectrum auction.

Spain boasts Europe’s most advanced fiber network, but its telecom sector has suffered from market fragmentation and high overheads, with margins shrinking and debt rising year by year.

“The obligation for majority concessionaries to grant access has been removed to incentivise the rollout (of 5G) data services,” a spokeswoman for Spain’s telecom and digital infrastructure department told Reuters.

“This way, it’s not forbidden for operators to lease access to their networks, but they’re free to do it without a state-determined price,” the spokeswoman added.

Other changes to the conditions of the next radio frequency auction, due in late July, included a general softening of conditions and 15% price cut, drawing relief from debt-laden telecom groups likely to bid for spectrum bands.

But removing the obligation to grant third-party operators infrastructure access may draw attention from regulators in Brussels and Madrid – and from smaller companies like MasMovil and Euskaltel which have relied on network-sharing agreements.