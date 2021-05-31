Sherweb Names Alain Brisson as Chief Operating Officer

Article content

MONTRÉAL — Sherweb, an award-winning cloud marketplace leader, announced today the arrival of Alain Brisson as Chief Operating Officer.

Alain comes to Sherweb with more than 25 years of experience in Information Technology, Telecommunications and Business Process Outsourcing. He has acted as Senior Vice President at Bell Business Markets and Senior Vice President at CGI. During his time at Bell, Alain was responsible for the sales and management of more than $3B in annual revenue from a broad range of services in B2B market segments across Canada.

“The new role of Chief Operating Officer is a reflection of Sherweb’s phenomenal growth and commitment to the continuous improvement and innovation of our partners and the channel,” said Matthew Cassar, co-CEO. “Alain will play a very strategic role at Sherweb. He is known for his strong entrepreneurial spirit, leadership and results-oriented approach and will contribute greatly to the definition and execution of our organizational strategy. Alain’s appointment is integral to accelerating the next phase of our growth.”