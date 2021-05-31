Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.03% By Investing.com

Home Business Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up...

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.03% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SE:), which rose 9.98% or 11.00 points to trade at 121.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Tabuk Agriculture Development Co (SE:) added 9.94% or 3.40 points to end at 37.60 and Saudi Advanced Industries Co. (SE:) was up 9.93% or 4.15 points to 45.95 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ALABDULLATIF CO. (SE:), which fell 3.69% or 1.20 points to trade at 31.35 at the close. Saudi Industrial Services Co. (SE:) declined 3.19% or 1.60 points to end at 48.50 and Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker (SE:) was down 3.07% or 0.74 points to 23.40.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 105 to 79 and 19 ended unchanged.

Shares in Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 9.98% or 11.00 to 121.20. Shares in Tabuk Agriculture Development Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 9.94% or 3.40 to 37.60. Shares in Saudi Advanced Industries Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 9.93% or 4.15 to 45.95.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 1.37% or 0.91 to $67.23 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 1.35% or 0.93 to hit $69.65 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.18% or 3.40 to trade at $1908.70 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.18% to 4.5774, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.02% at 89.972.

