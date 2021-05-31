S.Korea May exports rise 45.6% y/y in biggest expansion in 32 years

Article content

SEOUL — Following are South Korea’s

preliminary export and import figures for May, released by the

government on Tuesday (rounded):

May *Apr

Balance ($ billion) +2.93 +0.43

Exports ($ billion) 50.73 51.22

(% growth vs yr ago) +45.6 +41.2

Imports ($ billion) 47.81 50.79

(% growth vs yr ago) +37.9 +33.9

Avg exports per working day +49.0 +29.5

(% growth vs yr ago)

* Revised on May 15

NOTES:

– May exports expanded 45.6% from a year earlier, the

sharpest increase since August 1988 and extending the growth to

a seventh straight month, government data showed on Tuesday.

– Reuters poll: May exports were forecast to surge 48.5%

this month from a year earlier, the median forecast in a Reuters

survey of 11 economists showed.

– There were 21.5 working days in May, one fewer than the

comparable month of 2020.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)