S.Korea May exports rise 45.6% y/y in biggest expansion in 32 years

Article content
SEOUL — Following are South Korea’s
preliminary export and import figures for May, released by the
government on Tuesday (rounded):
May *Apr
Balance ($ billion) +2.93 +0.43
Exports ($ billion) 50.73 51.22
(% growth vs yr ago) +45.6 +41.2
Imports ($ billion) 47.81 50.79
(% growth vs yr ago) +37.9 +33.9
Avg exports per working day +49.0 +29.5
(% growth vs yr ago)
* Revised on May 15
NOTES:
– May exports expanded 45.6% from a year earlier, the
sharpest increase since August 1988 and extending the growth to
a seventh straight month, government data showed on Tuesday.
– Reuters poll: May exports were forecast to surge 48.5%
this month from a year earlier, the median forecast in a Reuters
survey of 11 economists showed.
– There were 21.5 working days in May, one fewer than the
comparable month of 2020.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)