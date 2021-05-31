S.Korea May exports at full throttle, set fastest pace in 32 years

Article content

SEOUL — South Korea exports logged their sharpest expansion in 32 years in May, marking another robust month of shipments fueled by stronger consumer demand globally as many economies start to reopen.

Surging chip and car shipments helped power a 45.6% surge in South Korea’s exports from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, posting the fastest growth since August 1988 and extending their expansion to a seventh month in a row.

Exports growth, however, slightly missed a consensus of a 48.5% gain in a Reuters poll.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy is the first major exporting economy to report monthly trade data that includes key IT products and the strength of its exports could further build confidence in a global economic recovery.

“Robust U.S. consumer spending means demand (for Korean products) will remain strong, and suggests May trade data for China and Japan will also be robust,” said Park Sung-woo, an economist at DB Financial Investment said.

In South Korea’s largest port of Pusan, port congestion is so bad that the Pusan Newport International Terminal, one of the largest terminals in the country, has begun accepting container boxes only if they are due for shipment within five days, down from seven previously.