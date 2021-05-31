Results of the Shareholders Meeting of Geekco

LAVAL, Québec, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Geekco Technologies Corporation (the “Corporation” or “Geekco”) (TSX-V: GKO; OTCQB: GKOTF), is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 31, 2021. The shareholders approved, by a majority of votes, a resolution to elect the following directors: Sylvain Aird, Vincenzo Guzzo, Nadira Hajjar, Henri Harland and Daniel Perry. Also, the shareholders, by a majority of votes, proceeded with the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Corporation, as well as approved the Corporation’s Amended Fixed Number Stock Option Plan and the amended quorum for meetings of the shareholders of the Corporation. The shareholders, including the disinterested shareholders, both by a majority of votes, approved the Corporation’s Fixed Number Restricted Share Units Plan.

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is positioning itself at the forefront of social media by offering FlipNpik, a collaborative social network that aims to promote local shopping, thereby contributing to the improvement of local economy and the quality of life of citizens, and to reward valuable contribution with all active users. The FlipNpik ecosystem and mobile application leverage the community of consumers, content creators and influencers to stimulate local shopping and boost the visibility of local businesses. In exchange, active users who create and share digital content within the platform receive “Social Flipsˮ that they can use to earn rewards and/or goods from strategic partners and local businesses.

