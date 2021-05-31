Red White & Bloom Brands Provides Update on 2020 Audit

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”), a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, provides an update on its 2020 audited and Q1 2021 financial statements:

In advance of the year-end audit and Q1 results, the Company will be releasing certain financial and operating highlights tomorrow, June 1, 20211.

The Company’s audit firm, MNP LLP (“MNP), has not completed the required audited financial statements for 2020 by the mutually agreed upon deadline of May 31, 2021.

MNP was appointed as the Company’s auditor in September 2020.The Company was informed in mid-April that MNP would require additional time to complete the audit due to to the integration of subsidiaries acquired the Company, the complexity of acquisition transactions and various delays caused by Covid-19 which collectively resulted in the Company and MNP not having adequate time and resources available to complete the audit in the allotted time. As a result of these delays, the Company filed for an extension with the BCSC and a Management Cease Trade Order was granted which provides the Company until July 2, 2021 to file the financial statements.

Our auditor, MNP, informed the Company on May 20th, 2021 that the lead engagement partner responsible for the Company’s audit, required a sudden, unexpected medical leave of unknown duration. Unfortunately, MNP has now advised the Company that despite its best efforts over the following week to look at alternatives, including shifting existing resources, rearranging work schedules and altering other commitments, it was ultimately unable to come up with a feasible solution which would provide both the required coverage for an extended period of time and meet the requirements of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board Auditing Standards in the United States and complete its audit procedures within an acceptable timeframe.

The Company has identified a successor auditor, which MNP has committed to assist, so that the Company can complete its audit. The Company will be filing a change of auditor package with the securities commissions in due course.

