Proactive news headlines including Aequus Pharmaceuticals, Organic Garage, Xigem Technologies and WeedMD

New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Aequus Pharmaceuticals first quarter results show good progress in spite of the coronavirus pandemic

Organic Garage reports its most profitable year after seeing 4Q sales increase by 33%

Xigem Technologies says it should start seeing revenue by 3Q 2021 as it posts first results as a public company

Braxia Scientific appoints Dr David Greenberg, the team physician for the Toronto Argonauts, to its board of directors

WeedMD inks letter of intent to buy Canadian craft cultivator CannTx Life Sciences in an all-stock deal

Lingo Media sees its 1Q revenue increase by 53% after expanding its general online course offerings

Plurilock Security introduces new products for spring 2021

Loop Insights rebrands itself as Fobi AI as it transitions out of startup mode to become an enterprise player

Sassy Resources finalizes option agreement with MAX Power Mining on its Nicobat property in Ontario

PlantX Life launches new web page of plant product picks from tennis champion Venus Williams

Altiplano Metals sees copper grades improve at Farellon mine during the month of April

QC Copper and Gold discovers new high-grade copper zone at its Opemiska project in Quebec

GreenBank Capital hails tests showing CodiKoat technology kills up to 99% of human coronavirus on surfaces within 10 seconds

Victory Square Technologies expects 2021 to be a “harvest” year after reaching a turning point in 2020

