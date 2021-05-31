Osisko Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK. “Osisko” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today. A total of 262,643,293 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 73.29% of the total number of common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

(i)election of all management nominees to the board of directors of the Corporation (details in table below); and
(ii)appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration.
NameVoted For
(#)		Voted For
(%)		Voted
Withhold
(#)		Voted
Withhold
(%)
John Burzynski240,670,93697.51%6,138,5592.49%
José Vizquerra Benavides221,422,52189.71%25,386,97410.29%
Sean Roosen214,432,73586.88%32,376,76013.12%
Patrick F.N. Anderson244,731,28699.16%2,078,2090.84%
Keith McKay244,691,63199.14%2,117,8640.86%
Amy Satov242,363,79798.20%4,445,6981.80%
Bernardo Alvarez Calderon243,599,21698.70%3,210,2791.30%
Robert Wares235,551,14795.44%11,258,3484.56%
Andrée St-Germain242,474,00998.24%4,335,4861.76%
Cathy Singer244,674,15699.14%2,135,3390.86%

Further details on the above matters, including the report of voting results thereon, are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko’s issuer profile.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d’Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

For further information please contact:
John Burzynski
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone (416) 363-8653

Primary Logo

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR