Osisko Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK. “Osisko” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today. A total of 262,643,293 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 73.29% of the total number of common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:
|(i)
|election of all management nominees to the board of directors of the Corporation (details in table below); and
|(ii)
|appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration.
|Name
|Voted For
(#)
|Voted For
(%)
|Voted
Withhold
(#)
|Voted
Withhold
(%)
|John Burzynski
|240,670,936
|97.51%
|6,138,559
|2.49%
|José Vizquerra Benavides
|221,422,521
|89.71%
|25,386,974
|10.29%
|Sean Roosen
|214,432,735
|86.88%
|32,376,760
|13.12%
|Patrick F.N. Anderson
|244,731,286
|99.16%
|2,078,209
|0.84%
|Keith McKay
|244,691,631
|99.14%
|2,117,864
|0.86%
|Amy Satov
|242,363,797
|98.20%
|4,445,698
|1.80%
|Bernardo Alvarez Calderon
|243,599,216
|98.70%
|3,210,279
|1.30%
|Robert Wares
|235,551,147
|95.44%
|11,258,348
|4.56%
|Andrée St-Germain
|242,474,009
|98.24%
|4,335,486
|1.76%
|Cathy Singer
|244,674,156
|99.14%
|2,135,339
|0.86%
Further details on the above matters, including the report of voting results thereon, are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko’s issuer profile.
About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d’Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).
