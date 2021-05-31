OPEC+ Sees Tighter Oil Market and Sharp Fall in Global Stocks

Article content (Bloomberg) — OPEC and its allies tightened their outlook for global oil markets, forecasting that inventories will fall sharply over the rest of this year if they don’t raise production further. The group’s Joint Technical Committee, assessing the market before ministers meet on Tuesday, expects that the surplus in oil stocks will have all but disappeared by the end of next month, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. Inventories will decline by at least another 2 million barrels a day from September through December. The OPEC+ alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is restoring some of the crude supplies cut last year when the coronavirus pandemic hammered businesses and demand for fuel. The curbs have helped oil climb around 35% this year. Brent extended its gains on Monday, rising 1.4% to $69.70 a barrel at 2:45 p.m. in London. “There are many moving parts when it comes to factors affecting the global oil market, such as the pace of change during the pandemic,” OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said after the JTC met. OPEC+ continues to be a “reliable and dependable component contributing to oil market stability.” The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners are raising output cautiously. Energy demand remains fragile because of renewed virus outbreaks in India and elsewhere, while the potential resumption of flows from OPEC member Iran poses additional uncertainties.

Article content The 23-nation group is expected to rubber-stamp a production increase scheduled for July, completing the return of just over 2 million barrels a day of halted supply since the end of April. Ministers will have preliminary discussions on what to do after that, though they may not make a decision until the following meeting in late June or early July. While the alliance is formally committed to holding output steady at July’s level until April 2022, a strong recovery in fuel consumption in the U.S. and Europe may stir some debate. Russia and the United Arab Emirates have often been more eager than Saudi Arabia and some other members to boost oil sales and take advantage of higher prices. Spare Capacity The producers will still have substantial spare capacity once the current increase is complete, amounting in theory to almost 6% of world supply. According to the JTC’s report, there’s considerable scope for the coalition to raise output later this year. Global oil inventories will fall at an average pace of 1.4 million barrels day in 2021 if OPEC+ holds steady after July, according to the document, presented to the JTC on Monday. That’s a steeper rate than the figure of 1.2 million projected last month. While the group maintained its forecast that daily oil demand will increase by 6 million barrels this year to 96.5 million, it lowered projections for supplies from non-OPEC+ countries. The stock draws will gather pace from September and reach 2.6 million barrels each day in November, the JTC report showed. By December, inventories in developed nations will stand 109 million barrels below their average for the 2015-2019 period.

Article content The alliance is watching Iran closely. Tehran is in talks with world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear accord that limited its atomic activities in return for U.S. sanctions relief. Iran’s keen to reach an agreement before it holds presidential elections on June 18. If that happens, and Washington lifts sanctions, Iran may be able to ramp up exports rapidly. “The expected return of Iranian production and exports to the global market will occur in an orderly and transparent fashion, thereby maintaining the relative stability that we have worked hard to achieve since April of last year,” Barkindo said. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

