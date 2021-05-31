ONE Championship Uses Brightcove to Stream Every Punch, Kick, Takedown, and Knockout on Its ‘ONE Super App’

Article content

Martial arts organization grows audience engagement and streamlines workflow by powering mobile app with broadcast-quality video platform

SINGAPORE — ONE Championship (ONE), one of Asia’s largest global sports media properties, features a diverse array of content stacks, including live events, fight highlights, and reality television programming.

Since November 2020, ONE Championship’s content has been streaming on the Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) video platform through the ONE Super App, cutting the company’s content management time in half and increasing video watch time by 300 percent.

The ONE Super App, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, features ONE TV, which now includes a Brightcove-powered customizable experience with thematic playlists that continuously roll out videos, in-app alerts, and the latest news.

Fans access the ONE Super App to immerse themselves in the world’s greatest action across mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and more.

“As our ONE Super App audience continues to scale globally, digital video will be indispensable to our long-term strategy,” said Jonathan Wong, Head of Product at ONE Championship. “When seeking a platform partner, Brightcove stood out for its flexibility, scalability, and video quality, all of which are critical as we evolve. With Brightcove, we are confident we can continue to share stories that ignite the world with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration.”