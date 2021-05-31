Oil Exceeds $67 as Demand Outweighs Prospect of More OPEC+ Oil

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Oil advanced ahead of an OPEC+ policy meeting as traders expect rising demand to absorb a planned production increase from the group as well as any additional crude from Iran.

Futures in New York climbed past $67 a barrel, putting crude on track for a second straight monthly gain. OPEC and its allies are expected to stick with a decision to boost output in July when the group gathers Tuesday, according to a Bloomberg survey last week. While rebounding demand is driving prices higher, the possibility of more barrels from Iran should a nuclear deal be revived is clouding the outlook.

“I’m really looking at what OPEC+ says about the period beyond the next two months and whether they indicate they’re positive about demand continuing to grow and that being able to absorb any more barrels from Iran,” said Ed Bell, an oil analyst at Dubai-based bank Emirates NBD PJSC. “Our balances still point to a deficit of supply in the second half and that points to oil being about where it is now.”

Iran and world powers have resumed discussions that Russia’s envoy to the United Nations in Vienna said “should be final” in determining a path for the U.S. easing sanctions in return for limits on the Middle Eastern country’s nuclear program.