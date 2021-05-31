Now Accepting Applications for 2021 Online Program Released by Japanese Cuisine and Food Culture Human Resource Development Committee (Tokyo, Japan)

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese Cuisine and Food Culture Human Resource Development Committee (JCDC) [ https://tow.co.jp/program/]

We are now accepting applications for an online training program to acquire correct knowledge and skills in Japanese cuisine and food culture. Study under a curriculum taught by first-class chefs in your own country using online training. It’s a great opportunity to learn basic techniques in authentic Japanese cuisine and obtain official certification by the Japanese government in a short period of time.

Application Deadline: June 30, 2021

Online Training: July 25 to November 30, 2021

*Dates are Japan standard time.

*Participants will be selected mainly based on the screening of application documents.

*Schedule is subject to change depending on the situation.

[Online Training Outline]

Study the fundamentals of Japanese cuisine via learning materials (videos and textbook) supervised by the Japanese Culinary Academy.

Those who pass the completion test of the online training can take the exam for Certification of Cooking Skills for Japanese Cuisine in Foreign Countries, Bronze established by MAFF.

During the training program, trainers from the Kyoto Culinary Art College (partnership school of the Japanese Culinary Academy) will be available to attentively answer participants’ questions.

If you have an internet connection that enables you to watch the e-learning, you can participate whenever you like.

All participants will be provided a Japanese kitchen knife, whetstone, and textbook needed for the program (participants must provide their own ingredients).

Please check the website for details.

[ https://tow.co.jp/program/]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210531005103/en/

Contacts

Japanese Cuisine and Food Culture Human Resource Development Committee (JCDC)

Yayoi Makino/Aya Hamasuna

Mail: nihonshoku@tow.co.jp

#distro