Now Accepting Applications for 2021 Online Program Released by Japanese Cuisine and Food Culture Human Resource Development Committee (Tokyo, Japan)

TOKYO — Japanese Cuisine and Food Culture Human Resource Development Committee (JCDC) [ https://tow.co.jp/program/]
We are now accepting applications for an online training program to acquire correct knowledge and skills in Japanese cuisine and food culture. Study under a curriculum taught by first-class chefs in your own country using online training. It’s a great opportunity to learn basic techniques in authentic Japanese cuisine and obtain official certification by the Japanese government in a short period of time.

Application Deadline: June 30, 2021
Online Training: July 25 to November 30, 2021
*Dates are Japan standard time.
*Participants will be selected mainly based on the screening of application documents.
*Schedule is subject to change depending on the situation.

[Online Training Outline]

  • Study the fundamentals of Japanese cuisine via learning materials (videos and textbook) supervised by the Japanese Culinary Academy.
  • Those who pass the completion test of the online training can take the exam for Certification of Cooking Skills for Japanese Cuisine in Foreign Countries, Bronze established by MAFF.
  • During the training program, trainers from the Kyoto Culinary Art College (partnership school of the Japanese Culinary Academy) will be available to attentively answer participants’ questions.
  • If you have an internet connection that enables you to watch the e-learning, you can participate whenever you like.
  • All participants will be provided a Japanese kitchen knife, whetstone, and textbook needed for the program (participants must provide their own ingredients).

Please check the website for details.
[ https://tow.co.jp/program/]

Contacts

Japanese Cuisine and Food Culture Human Resource Development Committee (JCDC)
Yayoi Makino/Aya Hamasuna
Mail: nihonshoku@tow.co.jp

