Netflix is removing a large number of movies and TV shows this month

From tomorrow (1 June), Netflix is about to take down a large number of titles.
The streaming service doesn’t publicise the films and TV show it’s removing each month.
But should you search for a title that happens to be leaving over the coming weeks, Netflix will let you know that you only have a short space of time to finish watching it before it vanishes.
Below, we have collated the full list of everything leaving Netflix over the next 30 days.
1 June
Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
Annabelle
BA Pass
Bad Teacher
Barnyard
Beach Rats
Black Man White Skin
Bloodsport
Christmas Made to Order
Christmas Wonderland
Darr Sabko Lagta Hai
Death Wish 3
Dharmakshetra
Dreamgirls
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex* (*But Were Afraid to Ask)
Friday
Galaxy of Terror
Galaxy Quest
Get Hard
Hearts in Atlantis
The Hole in the Ground
Hotel for Dogs
I Am Ali
Inception
Invaders from Mars
The Island of Dr. Moreau: Director’s Cut
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Jose Jose, el principe de la cancion
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Little Giants
Los heroes del Mal
Love Is a Story
Mean Girls 2
Menace II Society
Mid90s
A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mountain
My Christmas Inn
Natsamrat – Asa Nat Hone Nahi
No Country for Old Men
Outnumbered seres one to four
Pan
A Private War
Raja Rsaoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan
Ronin
Satan & Adam
#Selfie
#Selfie 69
Species
Speed Kills
Spy Time
Stories by Rabindranath Tagore
Support Your Local Sheriff
10 Cloverfield Lane
The Titan Games season one
True Grit (2010)
Two Weeks
Unfinished Business
Wishmaster
Zombeavers
2 June
Contract
Dear Dad
Hidden in Plain Sight
I Am
Mother Goose Club season one
War Chhod Na Yaar
Zubaan
3 June
The 24 Hour War
Wish Man
4 June
Bangkok Bachelors season one
The Gunman
6 June
Best Neighbours
Farce
Freezer’s Campaign
From Japan to Egypt
The Front Runner
Gloria Bell
The Hangover
The Hangover Part 2
The Hangover Part 3
It’s Okay, Buddy
Ms Mammy
The Republic of Imbaba
Sameer Abu Alneel
Step Outside
The Thief and the Imbecile
7 June
Alpha and Omega
Dirt
Searching for Bobby Fischer
8 June
A New Capitalism
10 June
Black Butterfly
Black Snow
Destination Wedding
LEGO Friends: Masters of Spinjitsu: Happy Birthday to You!
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitsu: Happy Birthday to You!
11 June
LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship
Q Ball
12 June
Addicted to Life
Don’t Crack Under Pressure
Don’t Crack Under Pressure 2
Don’t Crack Under Pressure 3
Magnetic
13 June
The Ant’s Scream
The Cell
Convict
Filmflam
The Right One
Savage Raghda
Welcome to Marwen
15 June
Five Feet Apart
Humsafar
The Karate Kid (1984)
LEGO House – Home of the Brick
Memory Games
Prince Avalanche
Red Corner
Red Dwarf series one to eight
Zindagi Gulzar Hai season one
16 June
The Grandmaster
18 June
Antariksha Ke Rakhwale
Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
Club Friday The Series 7
Dragonkala Ka Rahasya
Love Rhythms – Accidental Daddy
Samudri Lootere
Super Bheem Bana Vajraveer
The Underwear
19 June
Jurassic World
20 June
American Dreamer
An Upper Egyptian (Wahid Saeiday)
Angel of Mine
Bewildered Bolbol (Bolbol Hayran)
Bridge of Spies
The Chord
Mary, Queen of Scots
Ocean’s 8
21 June
Mock the Week multiple series
23 June
Cooking on High season one