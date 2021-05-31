Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Has Developed a Medical Grade Polyacetal Resin, the ‘Iupital (TM) MA Series’

Article content

TOKYO — Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation (MEP), a world leader in high-performance polyacetal materials, has developed a new polyacetal resin (POM), the Iupital MA Series, that is compliant with medical standards.

The MA series is available in a range of standard, high-flow, high-rigidity, and low-friction grades, enabling greater design flexibility for medical devices and equipment, which are becoming smaller and lighter.

In particular, the low-friction grade MAL20 has greatly improved sliding performance with POM. In the past, combining POM parts would generate squeaking noise and friction, so designs would combine different materials in order to avoid these issues. MAL20 suppresses friction and wear, even when combined with ordinary POM, achieving quiet, smooth movement, which greatly improves comfort when used in medical devices.

In addition, with the MA series, we will offer a coloring masterbatch for color mixing. We support parts design not only in terms of physical characteristics, but also in terms of visual design.

MEP Vice President, Katsushige Hayashi, said the following. “These new materials, which exhibit a variety of excellent properties, will expand the range of designs, especially for medical devices and instruments, and contribute to improving their functionality. In particular, the sliding grade MAL20 eliminates the discomfort caused by noise and friction due to contact between POMs, providing users with comfort and ease of use.”