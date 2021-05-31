Maxim Power Corp. Announces New Board Member, Receipt of the Line Loss Payment, AGM Election Results and Project Update

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maxim Power Corp. (“MAXIM” or the “Corporation“) (TSX: MXG) announced today that the Corporation has received the third and final scheduled Line Loss Proceeding payment in the sum of $18.6 million from the Alberta Electric System Operator, relating to the years 2006 to 2009. The Corporation previously announced the receipt of $34.3 million for the first and second Line Loss payments, relating to the historical years 2010 to 2016, for a total of $52.9 million of payments received to date.

Appointment of Mr. Michael Mayder to the Board of Directors

MAXIM is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Mayder to the Board of Directors of the Corporation, effective May 27, 2021.

Mr. Mayder has over thirty years of finance, accounting and business development experience in the power industry. He began his career with the City of Calgary, which then incorporated its electrical department into ENMAX Corporation, where Mr. Mayder led progressively more senior roles including Director of Finance, Treasurer and Vice President of Business Development. Mr. Mayder joined MAXIM in 2007 as Chief Financial Officer and retired from his role of President and Chief Financial Officer on June 30, 2020.

Board of Directors Election Results

MAXIM held its 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders on May 27, 2021 (the “Meeting”). A ballot was conducted at the Meeting with respect to the election of the directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders. According to the proxies received and ballots cast, the following directors were elected at the Meeting to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Corporation:

Nominee # Votes

For % Votes

For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Wiley D. Auch 22,906,050 99.33 154,150 0.67 M. Bruce Chernoff 21,020,301 91.15 2,039,899 8.85 Michael Mayder 22,663,796 98.28 396,404 1.72 Johann Polz 22,906,050 99.33 154,150 0.67 Brad Wall 23,045,050 99.93 15,150 0.07 W. Brett Wilson 22,522,796 97.67 537,404 2.33

For complete voting results with respect to the Meeting, please see MAXIM’s Report of Voting Results which will be available shortly under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Update on 300 MW Milner 2 CCGT Project

As previously reported, MAXIM commenced preliminary engineering of the heat recovery technology required to expand M2 into a combined cycle gas turbine (“CCGT”) facility. Engineering has progressed to detailed design and the Corporation continues to advance work on the CCGT project using cash on hand. The CCGT project would increase total generation capacity from 204 MW to approximately 300 MW and improve operational efficiency resulting in lower operating and maintenance costs per MWh. The current estimated cost of the CCGT project is $125 million. MAXIM continues to work on securing financing and anticipates a final decision on fully proceeding with the CCGT project by the end of the third quarter.

About MAXIM

Based in Calgary, Alberta, MAXIM is one of Canada’s largest truly independent power producers. MAXIM is now focussed entirely on power projects in Alberta. Its core asset – the 204 MW H.R. Milner Plant (“M2”), in Grande Cache, AB – is a state-of-the-art natural gas-fired power plant that commissioned in Q2, 2020. MAXIM has the option to increase the capacity of M2 to approximately 300 MW and concurrently realize an improvement in the efficiency of the plant by investing in heat recovery combined cycle technology. In addition, MAXIM continues to explore additional development options in Alberta including its currently permitted gas-fired generation project and the permitting of its wind power generation project. MAXIM trades on the TSX under the symbol “MXG”. For more information about MAXIM, visit our website at www.maximpowercorp.com.

For further information please contact:

Bob Emmott, President and COO, (403) 263-3021.

